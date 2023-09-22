Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.58

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 274364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shutterstock Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,785 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,878. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $16,299,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 78.6% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 78.6% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

