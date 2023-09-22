Sigma Healthcare Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 24th.
Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51.
About Sigma Healthcare
