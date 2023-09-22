Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.61 per share, for a total transaction of $250,778.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,026.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,635,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $250,778.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,026.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

