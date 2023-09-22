Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 84,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 296,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 17.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

