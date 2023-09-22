Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $59.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $5,710,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $860,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.