SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -602.43, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.93. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

