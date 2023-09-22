Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Smithson Investment Trust plc (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,333 ($16.51) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($16.41). 315,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 322,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,315 ($16.29).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,362.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,382.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 577.19.

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also

