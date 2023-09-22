Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Head-To-Head Review

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -10.28% -5.52% -3.09% SilverSun Technologies 0.94% 4.76% 2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.45 -$17.34 million ($1.99) -4.92 SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.36 -$280,000.00 $0.09 34.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sohu.com and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Sohu.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

