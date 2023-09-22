Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.27. As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

