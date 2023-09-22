Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.27. As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
See Also
