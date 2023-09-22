Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 414,000 shares trading hands.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of C$9.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.
