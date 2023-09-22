Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.40

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 10214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SOND. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonder from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Sonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOND

Sonder Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sonder

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.