Sondrel’s (SND) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Sondrel (LON:SND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Sondrel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON SND opened at GBX 13.65 ($0.17) on Thursday. Sondrel has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.94 million and a PE ratio of -227.50.

Sondrel Company Profile

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

