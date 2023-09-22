Sondrel’s (SND) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Sondrel (LON:SND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Sondrel Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON SND opened at GBX 13.65 ($0.17) on Thursday. Sondrel has a twelve month low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.94 million and a PE ratio of -227.50.
Sondrel Company Profile
