SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $111,038.94 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $459.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

