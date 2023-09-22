SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $111,038.94 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $459.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
