SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells $45,167.40 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 21,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $45,167.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,950.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

