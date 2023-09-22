SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 53,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 46,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

