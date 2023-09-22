Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.4 %

SCCO stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.