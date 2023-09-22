Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

SMBC opened at $39.90 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $452.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

