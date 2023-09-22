Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 437,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

