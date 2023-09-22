Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

SWX stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $80.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Gas

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.