Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

