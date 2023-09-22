S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $8,472,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $372.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.87. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.