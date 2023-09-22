SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 241.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 140,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.