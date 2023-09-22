SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,752,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
