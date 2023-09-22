SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 3.28% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 829,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMLV opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $116.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.58.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

