Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Financial Analysis

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $573.83 million 2.20 $502.77 million $14.25 2.55 Reservoir Media $122.29 million 3.10 $2.54 million $0.04 146.29

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment 32.74% 16.81% 6.45% Reservoir Media 2.11% 2.49% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 4 0 0 2.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Reservoir Media on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.