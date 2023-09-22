Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.67

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 73024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

