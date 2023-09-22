Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.88

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Square Enix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.