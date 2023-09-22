Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

