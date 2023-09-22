Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $10.75 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 194,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 147,431 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

