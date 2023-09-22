Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

SCS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 80,143.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

