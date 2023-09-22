Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 target price on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB cut Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.67.

STLC stock opened at C$37.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.51 and a one year high of C$60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

