Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $30.89 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

