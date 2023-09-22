Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $115.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.34.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

