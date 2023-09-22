Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $65.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.94.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $45.82 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

