StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

