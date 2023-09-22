StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

