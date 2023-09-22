StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.44. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. Equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,751,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,162.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 262,708 shares of company stock valued at $185,224 and sold 35,242 shares valued at $24,317. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

