StockNews.com Downgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.
In other Emeren Group news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 378,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,488. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
