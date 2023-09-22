StockNews.com Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $85.39 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $442.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.