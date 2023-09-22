StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.17.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

