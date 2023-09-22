StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.17.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
