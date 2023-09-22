StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.54.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
