StockNews.com Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $120.99 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

