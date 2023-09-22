StockNews.com Upgrades Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 2.2 %

OMEX opened at $3.55 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $70,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $192,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

