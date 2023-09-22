Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.48). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

