StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Announces $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

SVAUF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut StorageVault Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

