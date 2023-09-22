Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 19,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 27,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

