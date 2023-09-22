Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 19,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 27,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
