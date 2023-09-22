Strix Group’s (KETL) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Strix Group Stock Up 3.2 %

KETL stock opened at GBX 58.22 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.88. The company has a market cap of £127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.50 and a beta of 0.49. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

