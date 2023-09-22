Strix Group’s (KETL) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Strix Group Stock Up 3.2 %
KETL stock opened at GBX 58.22 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.88. The company has a market cap of £127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.50 and a beta of 0.49. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.20 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76.
About Strix Group
