Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $103,156.00 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 25,160 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $103,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
