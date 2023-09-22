Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $22,750.00 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

