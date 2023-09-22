Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $26,618.46 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $26,618.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDIG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

